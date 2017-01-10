Youth hold key in Patiala; 25% voters aged under 30 in the district

Over 25% of the nearly 14 lakh voters in Patiala district are aged below 30, according to data released by Election Commission.

Senior professor at Punjabi University’s political science department Narinder Kumar Dogra said the youth would actually decide the fate of the upcoming Punjab assembly polls due on February 4.

“There is a growing sense that they will vote for change. But which why they swing is hard to guess since fragmentation, as well as consolidation, is still going on at the political level in Punjab. Moreover, we have the third entrant in shape of Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

With 58,017 voters aged between 18 and 29, Sanaur has the highest young voters among the total of eight constituencies of Patiala district. It is followed by Samana, Shutrana, and Patiala rural segments.

Most of the local politicians are active on social media sites and mobile applications to reach youngsters. From Facebook to WhatsApp, candidates and political parties upload their daily activities on minute-by-minute basis.

At party level, political parties are all out to woo ‘young guns’, who are tech-savvy. Congress’ announcement of distributing 50 lakh free smartphones can be seen in this light.

OVER 50% VOTERS UNDER 40

As per election figures, the district has over 50% voters till the age group of 39, which means that their voting preference will majorly impact the outcome of elections results in Patiala constituencies.

ADMIN’S MAJOR PUSH FOR VOTING AWARENESS

Eyeing to increase poll percentage, the district administration has planned over 1,000 small and big activities in next two-three weeks in order to motivate the voters especially the young ones to vote on February 4. An official said most of their programmes are being held in colleges where there are potential young voters.

Teams of students in their respective colleges are spreading awareness in their classrooms on the importance of casting their votes.

In the last poll, the poll percentage of Patiala district was 78.5 with highest polling of 85.2% seen in Samana and lowest in Patiala urban with 68.1%.