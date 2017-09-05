Youth jumps off 3rd floor in Chandigarh: Police, doc rule out Blue Whale game, kin differ

The police and doctors have ruled out the possibility of Blue Whale challenge or any such game triggering the suicide attempt by a Panchkula youth. However, the family can’t find any other reason than the game making him take the drastic step.

Vaibhav Dev (19), BCom final student of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatab Dharam College, Banur, allegedly tried to end his life on Friday morning. He jumped off the third floor of his house and is admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

A police officer said, “I have gone through the victim’s phone but could not find any clue regarding the game. Moreover, we could not find injury marks on his limbs. I don’t think it is a case of Blue Whale Challenge. But we have to take the boy’s statement and picture will become clear after that.”

Doctors at GMCH-32 said, “His condition is improving as he is responding to stimuli, but not conscious yet. He has suffered a severe head injury, fractures on right leg and arm. There are hesitation cuts on his left wrist.”

When asked if his case is one of the victims of Blue Whale Challenge, the doctor said, “It does not look like. It is inconclusive and is on the negative side. Whale tattoo or any other such cuts are missing from his limbs.”

Why family thinks otherwise

Sanjay Kumar Dev, victim’s father said, “Around two months ago, he had an injury on his thumb; it looked like if it was self-inflicted. When asked about it, he did not have any answer.” “I think it was because of the game as those who play it hurt themselves,” he said.

A month ago, Vaibhav told his father that he will fly one day. “He told me, main aapko udh ke dikhaunga. On Friday, the way he was seen fallen on the ground, it seemed he ran from a distance, tried to fly and injured himself badly,” Sanjay said.

Friend noticed change in behaviour

“Two-three days before he jumped off the roof-top, Vaibhav’s behavior was slightly different. I noticed that he used to remain lost in his own world, as if he was thinking something,” said Vaibhav’s close friend.