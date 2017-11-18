Youth shot dead: Centre helps family to travel to US

With the help of ministry of external affairs (MEA), the family of Dharmpreet Singh Jassar, 21, who was shot dead in the US on Tuesday night, will travel to America to perform the last rites of their only son, on Monday.

Dharmpreet of Khothra village, Banga subdivision had moved went to the US three years ago on study visa. He was shot dead allegedly by four robbers, who came to loot the store in Maderacity, California.

The victim’s family said that they received a call from the MEA on Friday morning and have been asked to submit required documents for travelling to the US.

Dharmpreet’s uncle Jagdeep Singh Jasser said, “His father Inderjeet Singh, mother Kamaljeet Kaur and sister Amandeep Kaur will be travelling to the US.” “They will reach the MEA office in Delhi on Monday. We don’t know whether the ministry will bear the travel expenses or not,” he said.

The family said, the representative of the external affairs ministry in the USA also approached them to extend required assistance. On Thursday evening, Union minister Sushma Swaraj also assured to help the family.

She twitted, “I have received a detailed report on the unfortunate death of an Indian student Dharampreet Jassar in California. It was a case of armed robbery of a gas station in which the robbers shot at Dharampreet who was working there. The police have arrested a suspect of Indian origin. We are following the police investigation and will extend all the help to the family.”

Earlier, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had requested Swaraj to take up the issue with the US authorities. A Punjabi-origin youth, identified as Armitraj Singh Athwal, has been arrested by the US police for the murder and three others have also identified, the family said.