Youth shot dead in US: Amarinder urges Sushma to take up Punjab youth’s killing in US

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday shared his shock at the gruesome murder of a 21-year-old Punjabi youth in US on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Amarinder urged Union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj to take up the issue at the “highest level”. “Shocked at the gruesome killing of Nawanshahr’s Dharampreet Singh in California. @SushmaSwaraj Ji, request to you to take up the issue at highest levels with US authorities to ensure justice for the family,” he tweeted.

Dharampreet Singh Jassar (21) was shot dead by four assistants, who came to loot the store where he worked in Madera city, California, on Tuesday night.

Relatives said Jassar, who was studying to be a lawyer, was planning a plan to visit his home town in January after completing his education.

An only son, Dharampreet had moved to USA to pursue higher education in February 2015. His family was hopeful that he would come back and join the family transport business. He was staying in the US with his paternal grandparents who had settled there some years ago.

His parents, twin sisters and the rest of the family came to know about his death on Wednesday morning when his grandfather, Bhag Singh, called up.

Jagdeep Singh Jasser, uncle of the deceased, said that a Punjabi-origin youth has been arrested by the US police for the murder and other three accused had also been identified.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. A few days back, we were so excited that we will see our son after three years of gap in January,” said inconsolable Jagdeep.

He said that the postmortem examination will be done on Thursday evening, after which we will decide whether the cremation will be done in US or India.

Jagdeep said that family members informed us that the representative Ministry of External Affairs in the USA also approached them to extend required assistance to the family in the case.