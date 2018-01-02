Youth thrashed to death in Amritsar, kin protest police inaction

The 28-year-old youth, who was beaten up in New Kot Atma Ram, Amritsar, on December 25, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday.

Enraged over his death and “inaction” by the police against the accused, family members of the victim, Bikramjit Singh, staged a protest outside Division-B police station on Monday. They also kept his body on the road in protest.

The protest was, however, lifted after the police registered a case against the accused , identified as Simranjit Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Bobby, Paramjit Kaur and two unknown people under murder charges. They are all absconding.

Balbir Singh, grandfather of the deceased, said three years ago he had arranged the marriage of his NRI relative with the daughter of one of the accused. However, their relations soured and the couple would often fight with each other. Later, they divorced.

“Since then, the girl’s family had held a grudge against my family for arranging the marriage. My NRI relative had come to attend a wedding in Amritsar. The accused somehow received this information and reached the wedding venue and started abusing him. When he filed a police complaint, the animosity between the families increased,” Balbir said.

He added that on December 25, Bikramjit started abusing his grandson. When he retaliated, the accused started beating him up. “He was grievously injured and was admitted to a local hospital. After a week-long treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday,” he said.