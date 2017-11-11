Air Asia plane makes emergency landing at Ranchi airport

A Delhi-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Ranchi airport 20 minutes after take-off on Saturday after the pilot got a smoke detection alert from the cargo section of the plane.

The flight I5-549 had taken off from Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) at 5pm with 140 people, including the crew.

As soon as the pilot noticed the smoke detection alert on his monitor, he contacted the air traffic control (ATC) for emergency landing, which it did soon after.

The passengers were evacuated from the plane and taken to the security hold area of the airport as the airline’s engineers attended the aircraft.

Air Asia decided to replace the aircraft, and rescheduled the flight to 10.30 pm.

Past incidents

On July 15, a Delhi-bound Air Asia flight with 174 passengers was hit by birds during take-off, damaging eight blades.

Another Air Asia flight enroute to Ranchi from Delhi was in the news on July 10 when an unruly passenger, later identified as mentally challenged, attempted to open an exit door of the flight when it was approaching Ranchi air strip for landing in the late evening.