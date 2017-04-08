Anti-trafficking caravan for J’khand, Bihar

Jharkhand assembly speaker Dinesh Oraon on Friday flagged off an anti-human trafficking caravan in Ranchi which would travel across five districts of the state and eight districts in Bihar to spread awareness about human trafficking through skits, videos and survivor stories.

The US consulate general Kolkata in collaboration with New Delhi-based NGO Shakti Vahini and Kolkata’s Banglanatak.com launched the caravan under their ‘Be Alert, Raise Alarm #stophumantrafficking’ campaign which was kick started in Kolkata on March 17.

In Jharkhand, the caravan will pass through trafficking-hit Khunti, Gumla, Lohardanga and Chaibhasa, Ranchi and Simdega districts.

“The TIP (Trafficking in Person) caravan will be a big mobilization and convergence of civil society, government agencies in combatting human trafficking at grassroot level,” US Consul General Craig Hall had said during his previous visit to Ranchi.

State assembly speaker Dinesh Oraon on Friday said the state has been taking initiatives to curb human trafficking and the results should be visible soon. The state assembly recently passed its first bill to regulate placement agencies and domestic workers, which Oraon said, was a commendable move.

“A lot needs to be done to curb trafficking. All stakeholders, NGOs, police and common public need to unite against this practice,” he said.

“The U.S. is committed to combatting all forms of human trafficking, around the world. The U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata, a host of five anti-Trafficking conclaves, has been working as a convener with the Jharkhand Government, to bring together all stakeholders to counter human trafficking in this region. The anti-TIP Caravan is a great example of effective partnership with State governments, civil society organizations, and law enforcement. We look forward to working with the state government who have been very supportive of this important initiative,” said Andrew Posner, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate Kolkata and the director of American Center.