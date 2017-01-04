At Prakashotsav, drones for vigil, choppers for showing flowers

Drones will keep a vigil, choppers will shower flowers and Wadali Brothers will perform at a three-day Prakashotsav to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary in Jamshedpur starting January 9.

The state government on Tuesday finalised a plan and the East Singhbhum administration earmarked a budget of ₹1.30 crore for the celebration at Gopal Maidan.

Chief minister Ragubar Das will inaugurate the state-level Prakashotsav celebration at 7.30 pm on January 9. About 50,000 devotees are likely to attend the event.

The programme schedule was announced on Wednesday a day after the chief minister met a Sikh delegation led by nodal officer Sardar Jagjit Singh in Ranchi.

“Main pandal will be of 50,000 sq feet while langar will be held in a separate pandal measuring 30,000 sq feet. Arrangements are also being made of live telecast of the celebration,” East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Amit Kumar told the media.

Kumar said performance by 90 nationally acclaimed artists, including Wadali Brothers, Kanwar Grewal, Bhai Jagjit Singh’s Kirtani jatthya and Nihang performance by Gurinder Singh, would be the event’s main attraction.

The administration has formed 10 sub-committees for smoothly organising of the programme. Sub-divisional officer Suraj Kumar was instructed to ensure deployment of adequate number of judicial magistrates and security forces for maintaining law and order situation during the event.