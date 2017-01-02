 Biometric attendance for doctors, nurses at RIMS | ranchi | Hindustan Times
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
ranchi Updated: Jan 02, 2017 21:09 IST
Saumya Mishra
Hindustan Times
Indian Medical Association raised a concern over the move, saying doctors have no fixed work hours as they often rush for emergencies. (Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo)

The state’s premier state-run hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the capital city has installed a biometric attendance system to keep a track of its staff, including doctors.

The system requires employees to punch in their fingers on a machine while entering and leaving the hospital. It will maintain a database of each employee and hours they put in at work.

“We have introduced a biometric attendance system on January 1 to check doctors’ timings. But we are still facing problems due to slow internet connectivity,” RIMS director BL Sherwal said.

At present, 1,780 people, including senior and junior doctors and nurses, are working with the hospital and their salary will be linked to the system taking into consideration of duty hours.

Indian Medical Association’s Jharkhand chapter president AK Singh raised a concern over the new attendance system, saying doctors have no fixed work hours as they often rush for emergencies.

“It is true that the biometric system will provide a database doctors’ duty hours, but there is a technical issue as an emergency can come up at any time and he or she may have to attend it during the duty hours,” Singh said.

Clarifying on the issue, Sherwal said in case of emergencies, doctors have to submit applications specifying reason.

<