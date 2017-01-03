Changing surroundings keep migratory birds away from Jamshedpur

Changes in the natural surroundings and lack of food in lakes are preventing migratory birds visiting the city, said city bird watchers and ornithologists.

Unlike previous winter months, bird lovers have not been able to spot the winged visitors until now, they said.

Migratory birds from the Himalayan region, Myanmar and other Asian countries visit the Dimna Lake, Jayanti Sarover and other water bodies in the city.

Winged species, including the common teal, brahminy duck, shoveller, cotton teal among others are a welcome sight , are missing this winter.

Changing environment and lack of green cover have prevented migratory birds from visiting the Steel City, said Koushal Kishor Sharma at the Jharkhand and Bihar chapter of the Ornithology Society of India.

The number of migratory birds during the winter season has gone down over the years, he said.

“Indiscriminate felling of trees to widen roads in the city and increasing number of buildings and lack of small fish as well as water snails in lakes have led to the situation.

“More than 23 species of migratory birds used to visit the city earlier and stay at the same places having the same surrounding year after year. The birds could identify a particular location with trees and other natural surroundings, but now the birds avoid these places due to the changing environment.”

Lack of food in the lakes is one of the reasons for migratory birds avoiding the city, said Sharma.

He further said that birds don’t like human interference in their surroundings.”The number of picnickers at the Dimna Lake and Jayanti Sarover has increased over the years and this disturbs the birds.”

Only a few species of birds are visiting these days, said morning walkers at the Jubilee Park.

Until a couple of years back, the pleasant chirpings of a number of species of migratory birds was common at the Jayanti Sarover, but this year the situation is different, some of them said.

“Pollution and development projects have destroyed the natural surroundings, decreasing the number of migratory birds in the winter season,” said Rubi Bhagat, a resident of Parsudih.

“Nature lovers are missing the pleasant sight near the lake that we were used to enjoy while visiting the park earlier,” she said.