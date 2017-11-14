CM launches online leave management system

Jharkhand moved a step ahead towards paperless office with launching an online interface for management of leave under human resource management system (HRMS). Chief minister Raghubar Das launched the online system on Monday.

The state became first in the country to have an interface with the office of Accountant General (AG) in terms of leave management of employees, officials claimed.

State personnel and administrative reforms (PRF) department secretary Nidhi Khare said a major concern of the state government employees was addressed through the online system on the eve of statehood day.

“Actually, online system exists within the organisation. This is for the first time when an online interface between state’s PRF department and Centre’s AG office was created, which will simplify leave management and add value by streamlining the organisation’s leave data,” Khare said.

She said that government staff were not aware of their leaves that caused a major problem when they retired. “Since leave record is maintained by AG office, we have to seek leave details of the employees that wastes time of both the offices. Now, leaves of employees will be visible online. Employees can also see details of their leaves,” she said.

The online leave management system provides accurate information about many things including leave balance and leave trends that allows authorities to forecast available resources at any point of time.

In HRMS, online leaves like casual leave, headquarter leaving permission and compensatory leaves had already been implemented under which 11,145 applications had been generated and disposed that helped saving more than 22,000 pages and precious time of government officials and authorities, Khare said.