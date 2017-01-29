Das pitches for crime free state

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said his government is determined to end organized and political crime. He also admitted that corruption in government offices prevails in the lower rung and said it too will be arrested soon, as it was ended at higher level. The Lokayukta too will be appointed soon, he assured.

Making the government reply on state budget 201718 amidst walkout by JMM demanding repeal of amendment bills related to changes in the Chotanagpur tenancy and Santhal Pargana tenancy (CNT and SPT) Acts, he said the “decline” in overall crime was satisfactory. He, however, added that the government has initiated measures to instil safety and confidence among the people. Our endeavour is to provide “apraadh mukt, ugravaad mukt (crime free and extremist free) Jharkhand,” he said.

JVM (P) legislator Pradeep Yadav tested Das’s patience on corruption saying aap kambal odhke ghee pee rahe hain. Das retorted back saying aap bhi jab mantri thhe, toh wahi karte thhey kya (did you do that while you were minister). Das said, “My political life is an open book, anyone can go through the pages.”

Congress legislator from Barkagaon Nirmala Devi questioned as to why the government frequently imposed crime control act (CCA) on her husband and former minister Yogendra Sao. Pradeep Yadav supported her.

Later, Nirmala joined the JMM legislators staging walkout from the House when she didn’t get a reply.

Notwithstanding the walkouts and Yadav’s question, Das said the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Jharkhand has registered phenomenal growth in the past two years with rise in investment and proper planning in execution.

He said the role of the opposition is important in parliamentary democracy and expected it would cooperate to carry forward the show through constructive criticism.

The House was adjourned twice in the first half on the issue of amendment bills related to the twin land laws. It also witnessed bedlam on the issue as the JMM legislators sat in the well of the House.

Das also informed the House about key achievements in the past two years.