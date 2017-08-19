Dhanbad business tycoon shot dead by nephew, locals lynch killer

The chairman of Rs 200 crore Rainbow Group of companies, Dhirendra Rawani (45) was shot dead by his nephew Kunal Rawani late Friday evening over a suspected property dispute. Kunal was caught by locals who lynched him on the spot.

Rawani was walking with friends in a local bazaar when Kunal accosted him and shot at from close range on his chest.

He was rushed to Central Hospital in the city where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kunal, son of the deceased’s cousin Shankar Rawani, was trapped while trying to escape from spot and beaten to death.

No arrests have been made yet.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP), Manoj Ratan Chothe said Rawani used to shuttle between Dhanbad, where he ran hotels and other businesses, and Bhawra, where he had his ancestral property. On Friday, he had gone to Dhanbad to attend Mansa Puja.

Rawani is survived by his wife and two children.

“Our officers had reached the spot immediately and rushed both the uncle and nephew to two different hospitals. Unfortunately, none of them survived,” Chothe said.

The police found a magazine loaded with three live cartridges of 7.35mm bullets from the murder site and a used cartridge from Kunal’s pocket, the SSP said.

Rawani and his cousin Shankar shared common boundary at their native village but were engaged in a long dispute over property. Both sides had filed different cases over property dispute. The murder is suspected to be a fallout of the property dispute.

Shankar has been in jail for a year in connection with a fraud related to his chit fund companies. “Kunal too was accused in this case but was absconding,” police said.

Rawani, son of Gurudayal Rawani, a retired driver of BCCL, had begun his business venture on a humble note with an investment of around Rs 35,000 by setting a micro finance cooperative company in 2003-04.

Once he made huge profits, he invested in real estate and hotels in Jharkhand and other neighboring states. The present value of his business empire is estimated at over Rs 200 crores.

Rawani’s business empire is spread across Bihar, West Bengal, MP, UP and Chhattisgarh with 66 branch offices divided in four zones. The group employs about 800 people. He was arrested in 2015 in connection with a fraud case, but he got bail same year. He had claimed that his was chit Fund Company but an administrative probe revealed that it was a credit cooperative society.