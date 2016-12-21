Health of agitators triggers tension at Jharkhand power plant

Tension mounted at the Maithon Power plant after the health of two displaced persons who have been on an indefinite fast since the past week, deteriorated and were admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

More than 24 displaced persons have been on an indefinite fast since December 15, demanding for a job in the power plant in exchange for their acquired land. Six agitators have been admitted to the Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in the last seven days. On Tuesday evening, Rakesh Mandal and Padmawati Soren were admitted at the hospital after their condition deteriorated.

The Maithon Power Limited (MPL) is joint venture of the Tata Power and Damodar Valley Corporation. The power company generates 1,050 MW of power every day and supplies electricity to four states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

“Even after seven days of an indefinite fast neither the MPL management nor the Dhanbad district administration has take cognizance of the agitation,” said Nirsa legislator Arup Chatterje, who is spearheading the agitation.

Chatterjee is in Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and is scheduled to return to the city on Thursday, said Amal Mishra, coordinator of MPL Visthapit Morcha.

“We have served an ultimatum to the MPL management until 2pm on Thursday to comply with our demand after which all the members of the 30 displaced families will join the indefinite fast at MPL gate to intensify the agitation,” he said.

“If any untoward incident takes place, the MPL management will be held responsible.”

In the tripartite agreement signed under chairmanship of Dhanbad deputy commissioner on March 15, 2016, the MPL management agreed to give a job to each 30 land losers by October and another 50 by November and thereafter 30 people every month. But until now, only 22 land losers have been given employment.

MPL officials did not respond to calls when HT tried to take their view on the claim of the displaced persons.