HT impact: NHRC seeks Jharkhand govt reply on forcing schoolgirl to take abortion pills

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a Hindustan Times report highlighting how school authorities forced a pregnant class 6 student to take abortion pills and issued notice to the state government.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report are not only shocking but painful. “The rights of the victim girl to life, dignity and medical care have been violated due to the negligent and irrational act of the school authorities,” says the NHRC notice, which was issued to the chief secretary of Jharkhand.

The commission has sought a detailed report within four weeks from the chief secretary explaining the steps taken for relief, medical care and proper counselling of the victim girl.

The report published on January 29 with a headline ‘School forces pregnant class-6 student to take abortion pills’ exposes negligence of school authorities on girls’ safety. It highlighted that officials of the state-run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district reportedly endangered a pregnant Class 6 student’s life by forcing her to take abortion pills.

Since the medicine was given without consulting a doctor and the girl’s condition worsened and she had to be rushed to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital. Doctors carried out a proper abortion to save the girl’s life.

The issue also rocked the Jharkhand assembly on Monday with leader of opposition, Hemant Soren calling the incident a failure of the state machinery.

Soren said the entire issue should be probed thoroughly as it smacks of a racket involving education officials. Answering him, chief Minister Raghubar Das said that no sooner the news was brought to his notice, he immediately ordered a probe.