J’khand’s 11.1% population suffers from mental disorders: CIP survey

At least 11.1% population of Jharkhand suffered from mental disorders, a survey conducted by the Ranchi’s Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in collaboration with the union ministry of health and family welfare has found.

Prevalence of mental disorders in Jharkhand was a shade higher than the national average of 10.6%.

The CIP released the findings on World Health Day on Friday. The survey further revealed that 12% of the population in Jharkhand was suffering from substance abuse disorders, and tobacco was the most common substance used.

Doctors from CIP on Friday expressed concerns over the alarmingly growing cases of depression in the state. They said that by 2030, depression will be one of the major reasons for deaths in India.

Dr Nishant Goel, eminent psychiatrist, sharing findings of CIP’s survey on mental health. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)

“WHO has found that depression will be one of the major reasons for death by 2030. It is alarming and needs immediate attention,” said Dr. Nishant Goyal, associate professor, clinical psychiatry, CIP.

The survey also found that treatment gap for common mental disorders and substance abuse illness was 75% in Jharkhand, which means that 75 of 100 patients either didn’t get the needed facility or didn’t approach psychiatrists.

Only four out of the 24 districts in Jharkhand run district mental health programmes, which showed the negligence towards mental health here, doctors said.

The survey also found that 13.5% of youths (between 13 to 17 years) staying in urban metros suffered from mental disorders. On the other hand, only 6.9% of the youths in rural areas suffered from mental health issues.

“Lack of interpersonal relationship was one of the major reasons for the high figures of mental disorders among urban youths. Unhealthy lifestyle, lack of communication with parents also contributed to the illness,” said Dr. Goyal.

A total of 3022 were interviewed during the survey in Jharkhand. The survey results, however, represent the mental health symptoms in 80% of the state’s population, the doctors said.

Meanwhile, Empower Jharkhand, a local NGO organized a mental health checkup camp at Bariatu old age home in which the doctors found high stress and anxiety disorders among the inmates.