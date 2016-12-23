Jamshedpur Women’s College tops in cashless transaction volunteers

The Jamshedpur Women’s College, slated to become Jharkhand’s first women’s university, has become the top institute in the country for developing and registering the highest number of volunteers to work as master trainers for the Centre’s cashless economy mission.

Volunteers from the college have already covered six panchayats in the district to train villagers in cashless transactions and the institute itself will become totally cashless by January 12, officials said on Friday.

Chief minister Raghubar Das has sent a congratulatory SMS to JWC principal Shukla Mohanty from Singapore through state IT secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal after being informed about the college’s top position in the Union ministry of human resources development (MHRD) listing.

The MHRD list states that the JWC was at the top by registering 1,597 digital literacy volunteers followed by the Graphic Era Hill University with 1,161 volunteers, the National College, Trichy with 819 volunteers among the top ten institutions across the country.

The other institutes in the list include the Central University of Haryana with 651 volunteers, followed by the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Chandigarh with 572, the Marian College Kuttikanam with 553, Lovely Professional University with 458, Chitkara University with 389, Akshaya College of Engineering and Technology with 369 and Narayana Pharmacy College with 364.

Institutes with the maximum number of students as volunteers include Haringhata Mahavidyalaya with 3432 registrations, followed by Shri Ram Parasd Bohra Post Graduate Mahavil in Jhunjunun with 1,090 and the Central University of Haryana with 916 registrations.

The number of volunteers from institutes like J NU, Delhi University, IITs and IIMs is less than many colleges and MHRD officials expected that student participation from these colleges to increase in the coming days.

Following the Centre’s demonetisation of high-value banknotes, the ministry launched a month-long digital literacy mission–Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyan, on December 12 to spread awareness about cashless transactions among university students and teachers across the country.

“Within just a week’s time we have registered 1,597 volunteers who are going out to villages and training local people on cashless digital transactions. Our students have so far covered six panchayats under the mission –in Potka block,” Mohanty told HT, after receiving the CM’s congratulatory SMS.

He further said that the JWC will itself become cashless in all its transactions by January 12, 2017. “The Bank of Baroda has given us point of sale (PoS) machines and now we will take admission and examination fees by swiping debit or credit cards. Similarly, the college’s canteen, book shop, stationary shop will have PoS machines and there will be no cash transactions.”