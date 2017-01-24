Jharkhand CM adopts Modi’s ‘Smart’ concept, proposes Smart Colony for Jharkhand cities

Ranchi:

Taking cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Smart City project, Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand has proposed WiFi enabled ‘Smart Colony’ scheme for cities.

The government has planned to develop smart colonies in five cities-Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Deoghar-in first phase during next financial year.

Chief minister Raghubar Das has proposed the scheme in the 2017-18 budget on Monday. “Objective of the scheme is to upgrade and improve quality of residential colonies,” said Das.

Affordable houses with ultra-modern technology, school, shopping complex, playground, park, hospital, bank and community hall are some of the prime features planned for the colonies.

“The colony will also have smart facility like WiFi for various reasons like promoting local business, cashless transaction, education and other activities,” said Ashish Singhmar, managing director of Jharkhand State Housing Board (JSHB). The board has been made implementing authority of the smart colony project.

The government has estimated Rs 200 crore to build a smart colony, which will come up on public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. Government will offer land while private parties will build the colonies.

The housing board has identified 10 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bariatu area and Kulupatnga area of Jamshedpur respectively. The board will soon float expression of interest for the two colonies. Singhmar said that 10 acres of land in Bokaro and 12 acres of land in Deoghar have also been identified. Land for the proposed colony in Dhanbad will soon be identified in Jharkhand.

The project is expected to give a boost to real estate business, which is facing trouble after demonetization.

Jharkhand president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Kumud Jha said schemes like smart colonies would benefit both consumers as well as builders. “Since it’s a government scheme, houses would be affordable. There will be no dearth of buyers. This will encourage real estate business in Jharkhand,” Jha said.

Experts said Das’ smart colony concept is a replica of Modi’s smart city project. The Centre had picked Ranchi last year under its Smart City project, which is likely to take shape on ground from next financial year.

The state has constituted a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named as Smart City Corporation (SCC), Ranchi and urban development department has sent a requisition of Rs 200 crore to Central government for starting the work.

State has proposed to build smart city on 375 acres of land of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC).

SCC member Vidyanand Sharma, also the additional municipal commissioner, Ranchi, said that HEC would soon hand over the proposed land. “We hope to start the work of smart city from next financial year,” he said.