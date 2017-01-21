Jharkhand CM announces Dangal tax free after watching it with ministers

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das announced to make Aamir Khan-starer Dangal tax free in the state after watching the movie with cabinet ministers and legislators at a city based multiplex on Friday evening.

Though cinema exhibitors termed it a delayed announcement, government is planning to showcase the movie in government schools to inspire students, especially the girls.

Dangal is about the life of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his effort in breaking social barriers and encouraging his daughters-Geeta and Babita, to go into the world of wrestling and bring laurels to the country.

“The movie is very inspiring, which shows daughters are not less stronger than the sons. We should take a lesson from this film,” Das said after watching the movie and announced to make it tax free.

Cabinet ministers said the tax free movie Dangal would boost to ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ (educate daughter, save daughter) campaign in the state.

State education minister Neera Yadav said, “The movie will be screened in government schools to inspire girl students. We will take decision in this regard in a day or two. The screening will be started from residential girl’s school--Kasturba Gandhi Awasia Vidyalaya.”

The film, she said, taught how to fight with adversity to bring talents to fore. “There are many talents in Jharkhand, who have carved a niche for themselves fighting all odds, “ she said, adding, “ After BJP government came in power, we are taking all possible steps to open door of opportunities.”

The cinema exhibitors in Jharkhand, however, said the government announcement would not help neither them nor the viewers, as it came too late. “The cinema was released on December 23 last year and it was already replaced by newer films in single screen theatres,” said Sushant Singh, proprietor of Puja talkies in Dhanbad.

Manager of a multiplex in Ranchi, who did not wish to be quoted, said, “This is the fourth week of the movie and occupancy in halls has reduced to 20-30%. So, we do not think that government’s announcement will make any difference,” he said.