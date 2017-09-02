Jharkhand: Minor girl gang raped, thrown into drain

A 14-year-old girl was gang raped and thrown into a drain in Jamshedpur’s Bagbera area on Friday.

Police have arrested one of the four accused, Abhay Yadav, who has been sent to judicial custody, and have launched a hunt for the other three.

The girl has been admitted to Sadar Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (law and order), Vimal Kumar said that the girl is doing fine and is helping them identify the culprits without any inhibitions.

The girl was returning home to Gandhinagar, a suburb in Jamshedpur, from her maternal uncle’s residence in Ranidih alone.

On the way, she came across four youths, Abhay Yadav, Sonu Mahato, Banti and Amit. Sensing danger, she changed her path but the four started following her and apprehended her midway and forcibly took her near a steep drain where three of them raped her.

After raping her, the culprits threw her into a drain as she fell unconscious and fled.

When she regained consciousness, the girl screamed for help and drew the attention of locals, who rushed to her rescue and took her to Sadar Hospital where the doctors confirmed rape.

The girl’s mother is a daily wage worker in Bagbera while her father works in Bengaluru. The mother was informed about the incident.

The girl told the police that except Sonu, all the others raped her. They threatened to behead her if she raised an alarm or shouted for help, and pleaded for the harshest punishment to them.

Chairperson of Jharkhand State Women’s Commission, Kalyani Sharan condemned the rape and sought strict action against the accused.

“A concerted effort by various stakeholders in the society is required to enhance respect for the fairer sex. People should change their approach towards girls and pay them due respect,” Sharan said.