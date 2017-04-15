Jharkhand: Slaughterhouses sealed in Giridih following protest over bovine theft

Police sealed illegal slaughterhouses in Jharkhand’s Giridih after a group of cow vigilantes on Saturday blocked important thoroughfares of the town protesting alleged theft of three bovines.

The protestors –from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal— threatened to intensify their stir if the cows are not recovered immediately.

They also demanded immediate arrest of the purported cow thieves.

The protest brought traffic on the important city roads to a standstill for more than three hours. The traffic snarl was cleared only after the district administration assured to recover the cows within eight hours.

Giridih MLA Nirbhay Sahahadi, who rushed to Kakibari square, where the agitators staged a dharna, mediated between agitators and the officials of the district administration.

The self-proclaimed gau rakshaks alleged that the cows were stolen from one Binod Singh’s cowshed located at Bajrang Chowk, a Hindu dominated locality.

Deputy superintendent of police Vijay Ashim Kujur and Sub-divisional magistrate Namita Kumari assured agitators that the “miscreants” would be booked soon.

Kujur told HT that one Badhshah, a resident of Kasai Mohalla, was arrested. Other three accused too have been identified and would be apprehended very soon, he added.

He said CCTV footage would be used to identify those who stolen the cows.

“Additional police have been deployed at sensitive locations of the town to maintain law and order,” he said.

Raids have been conducted in Kasai Mohalla locality for apprehending the other accused.

Illegal slaughter houses in this locality also have been sealed, added Kujur.