Koderma springboard for illegal booze supply in Bihar

Jharkhand’s illegal liquor traders have been quenching the alcohol thirst of boozers in Bihar since the Nitish government banned sale and consumption of liquor on April 5 last year. This came to fore following frequent raids and seizures of liquors by the state, as well as Bihar police in Jharkhand.

Koderma police on Thursday seized over 4,000 cartons of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) wrapped in straw from a farmland belonging to an influential political leader of the district, under Tilaiya police station around 60 kms from Bihar border and arrested two persons in this connection.

Police are in a fix, as this is one of the biggest seizures in border area of Bihar. On January 15, Koderma police had seized 1409 cartons of IMFL from a house and lodged FIR against 13 people, including Sanjay Yadav, a politician.

“On a tip-off, the police team raided the spot where it found liquor cartons hidden with straw wraps around them. This is one of the biggest seizures to my knowledge,” Koderma SP Surendra Kumar Jha said, adding, “We cannot certify immediately whether the consignment is legal”.

“The wrappers carry Punjab-Haryana labels. We are sending samples for lab tests”, Jha said, adding, “In any case, we won’t allow any illegal trade of liquor from Koderma”.

Ever since Bihar banned sale and consumption of liquor, illegal trade in alcohol has been thriving in many states. Jharkhand’s Koderma is emerging as one of the major centres to supply liquor clandestinely as the district shares border with Nawada and Bihar.

If liquor traders are to be believed, liquor consignments from UP, Punjab and Haryana are crossed into Bihar using the Koderma gateway.

Tilaiya police station incharge Mahendra Prasad Singh said, “Since liquor is banned in

Bihar, illegal liquor manufacturers supply their produce clandestinely to Bihar where they get good price for the product. However, most of the labels found on liquor cartons are fake, he said.

On January 18, police officials from Gaya in Bihar accompanied by excise sleuths had conducted raid on a Kokar based godown in Ranchi and nabbed two officials. The Gaya police, then, said the liquor produced in Jharkhand and meant for Jharkhand and other states were being sent illegally to Gaya, Aurangabad and Patna districts.

Graphics: Major catch

January 26: over 4,000 cartons of liquor seized in Koderma, two nabbed

January 25: Rail police seized huge consignment of liquor from a bogie in Ranchi-Patna Jashatbdi Express in Gaya and arrested peddler

January 18: Bihar cops raided Kokar based godown in Ranchi, found 900 cartons, nabbed two

January 15: Bihar police along with Koderma police seized 1409 cartons in Koderma