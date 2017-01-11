Man dies of dog bite; family wants dog, owner to be booked for murder

A man, whose father died after allegedly being bitten by a pet dog in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, has urged the police to file murder charges against a businessman and his dog.

Vishnudeo Singh was bitten by the pet Rottweiler of a Burmamines-based copper trader, Gautam Jaiswal, on January 6. Though 64-year-old Singh, who worked as a security guard in a private firm, was instantly administered anti-rabies injection and was doing fine, he died on Tuesday evening at his house.

“Our house is next to the copper trader’s. He has a fierce dog that always threatens to bite people. Both the dog and its master should not be spared for the crime,” Singh’s son Ajit said.

Singh’s family members and neighbours, who apparently have an old grudge with Jaiswal, vandalised the copper trader’s house and warehouse. The frenzied mob then marched to the police station and asked officials to file murder cases against both the dog and its master.

The mob did not relent even after police officials tried to convince them a case cannot be registered against the dog and that only a postmortem report can reveal the actual cause of death.

Police then called a few senior citizens from the locality and the copper trader to find an amicable solution. The mob was pacified only after Jaiswal agreed to give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Singh’s family for the ‘death caused by his dog’.

Police have sent the man’s body for a postmortem examination and assured the complainant of taking ‘appropriate action’ after the autopsy report is filed.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. In case, the autopsy report says the man died of a dog bite, it would be a case of unnatural death and negligence of dog’s master,” Burmamines police station officer-in-charge, BR Toppo, said.

Senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Pappu too said it’s a case of negligence of the master. “When a truck rams into people, you don’t blame the truck but the driver. This case is no different,” he said.