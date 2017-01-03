Maoist carrying Rs 15 lakh reward killed in encounter in Jharkhand forest

Maoist Supai Tudu, wanted in connection with 25 extremist-related cases and carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Ramtandi jungle of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The security forces comprising CRPF and district armed police personnel launched a massive anti-Maoist operation based on information that some Maoists of Kanu Munda squad had assembled in the forest, the police said.

The operation was led by senior superintendent of police Anoop T Mathew.

The ultras opened fire at the security personnel, forcing them to retaliate in self defence in which Supai was killed.

Superintendent of police (rural) Shailendra Kumar Burnwal said Supai’s wife Sonali was arrested after the encounter. About a dozen cases were pending against Sonali, he said, adding that further search operation was on.