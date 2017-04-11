Mosquito menace: HC summons Ranchi Mayor on April 18

The Jharkhand high court on Monday sought personal appearance of the Ranchi mayor with explanations on the steps taken to curb breeding of mosquitoes in the capital city.

Chief justice P K Mohanty had expressed surprise last month when he came across a PIL seeking judicial intervention to curb the mosquito menace. The CJ had admitted that he himself was a sufferer as he had been experiencing disturbed sleep due to mosquito bites. The court had asked the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) to carry out intensive and regular fogging exercises but not much was done.

On Monday, the division bench headed by the chief justice sought the mayor’s personal appearance on April 18 and also asked the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) chief executive officer (CEO) to submit the list of various projects lying pending allegedly due to unresolved differences between him and mayor Asha Lakra.

“I use all types of mosquito repellants, but to no relief. Mosquitoes reappear. What can be assumed about other localities if the condition of VIP areas are so horrible. I have also checked and found out that in the name of chemicals, only kerosene is used for fogging by RMC,” the CJ said and sought to know if the authorities make any inspection to find out the purity of chemicals.

RMC health officer Dr Kiran Kumar, who was present in the court, informed that fogging exercises were being carried out regularly in every ward. “We make inspection of chemicals when they reach godowns,” she said. The court, however, pointed out that inspection should be done during fogging.

Petitioner Deewan Indranil Sinha, who has filed the PIL, informed the court that the mayor and the RMC CEO were not on good terms and, therefore, civic amenities related work suffers. “More than 100 projects were lying pending due to differences between the mayor and the CEO,” the petitioner alleged.

Sources in the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) said that the corporation has only 11 auto-mounted fogging machines, which are not enough to carry out daily fogging in all 55 wards.

RMC officials, however, said that tender was floated to purchase 20 auto-mounted fogging machines but the bids are yet to be opened.