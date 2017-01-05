New Year resolution of political leaders beckons stormy days

A peep into New Year resolutions taken by leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition parties indicates that Jharkhand is bracing for stormy days in and outside the assembly.

Chief minister Raghubar Das resolved to “give a new direction to development to usher in welfare of poor and achieve/complete goals of the state’s creation” while opposition JMM leader Hemant Soren resolved “to wage ‘ulgulan’ (revolt against exploitation) to protect culture and rights of Adivasis and Moolvasis”.

Soren said ulgulan against conspiracy to end existence of tribals by untying their protective shields - the Chotanagpur and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Acts - has begun on January 1 -- the day scores of tribals died at Kharsawan in 1948 protesting against merger of Kharsawan princely state with Orissa.

Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha resolved “to take fight against the BJP government’s arbitrary and unilateral decision to change tenancy laws and other public issues in people’s court”. Marandi on January 1 flagged off ‘Huck and Mati Yatra’ from Santhal Parganas to mobilise people.

Another opposition leader Annapurna Devi of the RJD resolved “to sharpen struggle on issues afflicting people on every platform be it on roads or in the assembly”.

Congress state unit president Sukhdeo Bhagat said: “Rural masses will be of mobilised against the government over tenancy law amendments and domicile policy.”

Laxman Gilua, the BJP state unit chief, resolved “to make party organisation battle-ready for fight ahead”. BJP’s coalition partner and AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto resolved “to continue to wage struggle for honour and respect of indigenous people”.

The state’s BJP-led government in November last year amended the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1949, triggering protests with some turning violent. The amendments allowed use of agricultural land of tribal people for non-agricultural purposes.