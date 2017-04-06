‘Termites will soon vanish’: PM Modi promises no let-up in war on corruption in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, came down heavily on black money hoarders and corrupt persons, saying those who had robbed the poor would have to return them their money.

“Forget demonetisation, I will keep taking tough actions, one after another, to get rid of these termites who resurface at new places every time their holes are plugged,” Modi said at a function in Jharkhand’s backward Sahebganj district.

The Prime Minister was there to inaugurate/lay foundation stones of six different projects, including the Rs 2,200-crore, six-km-long, four-lane bridge on river Ganga, connecting Jharkhand and Bihar and a multi-model terminal on the river to boost inland water transportation.

These projects are expected to open the flood gates for industrial and economic development of eastern India. Similar multi-model terminals at Varanasi and Haldia will facilitate international trade through Bay of Bengal.

In his 51-minute speech, the Prime Minister said, “Black money and corruption have eaten into the vitals of the our country like termites. “Every time we plug their holes, they resurface at a new place. But none will be spared,” he warned.

“These termites will soon vanish, as a new era has begun, with complete denouncement of corruption by our youth,” he said, appealing to every Indian to take a vow for contributing to nation building at least for the next five years, that is, till 2022, when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence.

Distributing appointment letters to 956 members of particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), who were recruited to the newly formed Jharkhand’s Primitive Tribal Battalion, Modi said uplift of these most backward tribal groups, who are deprived of education and development, and bringing them to the mainstream was a real challenge.

“Now, these people will become the foundation of my vision for New India , wherein the last person of the country will be put on the path of development,” he added.

Modi also distributed smart phones to one lakh Sakhi Mandal (women self help group) to strengthen the government’s cashless initiative. He interacted with a few tribal women to find out if they know about apps, downloading and other smart phone applications.

He expressed surprise to know that these poor women from one of the most backward districts were well equipped to handle smart phones, and took jibe on some parliamentarians who, after demonetisation, had raised serious doubts over Digital India initiatives. He said, “These women are the sepoys of the digital India revolution”.

Union minister for road transport, highways and shipping Nitin Gadkari said in order to develop the inland water ways, the government would set up three multi-model terminals - at Varanasi, Sahebganj and Haldia and would also develop 40 river ports.

The project would generate five lakh jobs and the waterways would connect Jharkhand directly to the rest of the world.