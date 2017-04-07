PM praises Das for setting up special primitive tribe police battalion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praises on Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das for his profound thinking in framing policy to set up a special police battalion, the first of its kind, exclusively comprising members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

Among the 32 tribes in Jharkhand, nine have been recognised as PVTGs. These tribal groups are Asur, Birhor, Hill Kharia, Birajia, Korwa, Parahiya (Baiga), Sabar, Mal Pahariya and Souriya Pahariya constituting a population of 2.23 lakh out of the total 70.87 lakh tribal population as per the 2001 census. In Jharkhand, PVTGs are in perpetual poverty and stand much below the poverty line, suffering from an alarming malnutrition and high illiteracy.

Modi distributed appointment letters to newly recruited PVTG members at a function in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six different projects, including construction of the Rs 2200- crore, six-kilometre-long four-lane bridge on river Ganga connecting Jharkhand and Bihar and a multi-modal terminal on the river to boost the inland water transportation.

In order to bring members of the PVTG group into the mainstream of society and alleviate their poverty, chief minister Raghubar Das had opened avenues for providing them employment and initiated the process to form Special India Reserve (Primitive Tribe) Battalion on the pattern of Central Para Military Force.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission last year had advertised for the recruitment PVTGs members, including women as constables. It had fixed seventh pass as the minimum eligibility criterion and conducted written and physical tests.

As many as 956 persons, including 252 women, of different primitive tribes were selected.

“I congratulate the Jharkhand chief minister for conceptualising to form the Special India Reserve (Primitive Tribe) Battalion for which he had to frame special rules relaxing the norms for the primitive tribes,” Modi said adding that the youth of these community had been ignored for long and were never given an opportunity to work.

“Now these youths will prove to be the new strength of the nation. They will become the foundation of the New India vision, in which even the last poor person of the country will join the path of development,” the Prime Minister said.

Chief minister Raghubar Das said, “The state government is committed to socio-economic development of the tribal population, especially PVTGs. Priority is accorded to their improvement in terms of social indicators like livelihood, health, nutrition and education.”