Programme implementation key for Jharkhand’s development: SDC

The Jharkhand development council since its inception on August 15, 2015, on Tuesday met for the first time to chart out the state’s developmental goals, priorities and policies.

Surjit Singh Bhalla, vice chairman of the council, former union secretary and chairman of the Institute of Rural Management Anand T Nandkumar along with chief minister Raghubar Das, 14 parliamentarians and legislators and heads five elected district boards and municipal corporations participated in the meeting.

Sudesh Mahto, AJSU Party chief and the other vice chairman of the council skipped the meeting, raising questions about his party’s relationship with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in which it is a coalition partner.

The council discussed about the institutional structure l and status of different socio-economic sectors where the state stands at present, said Amit Khare, finance secretary after the meeting.

“Jharkhand was a poor state compared to its neighbours but has emerged as a fast-moving state recording an annual growth rate 12% growth in 2016-17, which 5% more than the national growth rate,” said Bhalla at a post-meet briefing.

“There are, however, problems that require a long term vision that are documented in the 15-year vision document of 2032 and a three-year short term strategic action that needs to be implemented to realize the goals,” he said.

He further listed the major problems in realizing the developmental goals as implementation hiccups and hindrances, a problem encountered at the national level he said.

“Proper documentation of field reports, analysis and monitoring were the key to success of any plan and the state needs to go one notch up to realize development plans to usher in and make tangible impact and difference in the lives of the people.”

Asked about the priority areas of the state that needed strategic intervention, he said: “Poverty alleviation was the foremost goal in Jharkhand where 50-60% people are still poor. We will have to plan and implement keeping them in mind.”

He further said that education, health and irrigation were important sectors were work needs to be done.

Chief minister Raghubar Das said qualitative augmentation of water power, knowledge, women empowerment, energy, technology and people’s power as pivots for the development for the state.