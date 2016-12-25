RMC to ramps up sanitation services for cleanliness survey

The Ranchi Municipal Corporation is taking all possible steps to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2017, by setting up spot garbage disposal units, waterless urinals, garbage bins in commercial places and launching an awareness drive through mobile massaging platforms.

Ranchi will compete in the month-long cleanliness survey with 499 cities across the country between January 4 and February 4.

This time, nine cities of the state, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Mango, Adityapur, Hazaribag, Giridih, Deoghar and Chas have been picked for the survey.

Ranchi was ranked 62nd among the 73 cities across the country in last survey in which Dhanbad was declared the dirtiest city.

To improve the ranking, the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has installed three low-cost spot garbage disposal system-cum-bio-compost units in the city’s three major vegetable markets–Khadgara, Doranda and Naga Baba Khatal.

The civic body plans to install another spot garbage disposal unit at Pandra Krishi Bazar, officials said. Garbage collected will be processed and converted into organic fertilisers for city gardens, parks and local farmers under Swachhata mission, some of them said.

The RMC is setting up 80 roadside urinals, including 25 waterless units across the city. A number of modular urinals have been constructed on the newly built footpaths in a number of city nighbourhoods, including Kanta Toli, Main Road and Harmu.

RMC city manager Sandeep Kumar said urinals are being shifted from the footpaths due to a contractor’s fault.

An Android-based Swachchata mobile application has been launched by the RMC for fast disposal of complaints, said Bidhyanand Sharma, additional municipal commissioner.

“There are marks if download of the apps crosses the 25,000 mark. Until now, 9,000 downloads have been registered. We hope it will cross the 25,000 mark by December 31,” he said.

He further said that they receive 300-400 complaints every day through the apps and address complaints within 24 hours.

Citizen feedback will play a major role in improving the city’s ranking. Of the total 2,000 marks, 600 marks will depend on citizen’s feedback, 900 marks of self-assessment by the Municipal Corporation and 500 marks will be given based on the verification report of central agency on quality control.

Among other questions, city residents will be asked are whether they have idea about Swachch Survekshan and if cleanliness status of the city is better than the previous survey. Residents will also be asked about the status of garbage lifting from their houses.

To get the maximum number of feedbacks, the civic body is sending one lakh SMSes and WhatsApp massages to city residents besides appeals on FM channels.

“We have identified 38 commercial zones where garbage bins are being installed at distance of 100m besides 50 open defecation free locations have also been identified where hoardings are being erected highlighting the zone,” said Sharma.

RMC has hired Mumbai-based Essel Infraprojects Limited for collecting disposing 600 tonne of garbage that the city produces every day.

Rajiv Pandey, a city resident said that the RMC did not ensure the cleanliness drive across the city.

“The company hired by the RMC is providing service in a few pockets in the city and for better ranking, the RMC should ensure cleanliness across the city,” he said.

Sharma said the company has started work in 13 of the 55 city wards. “The company has assured to take up the service in 30 wards by January end.”