Scorching heat takes toll on aquatic, wildlife in Jharkhand

Extreme weather is taking a toll on both human beings and animals alike in Jharkhand. However, in Jamshedpur, which is witnessing an all time hottest temperature in March end-beginning April months, even the fishes in water are having a turbulent time.

Morning walkers at the famous Jubilee Park on Wednesday came across a big shock when they saw thousands of dead fishes floating in the Jayanti Sarovar, a lake that is a famous destination for migratory birds during winters.

Dead fish carcasses were also seen on Tuesday but on Wednesday, the water surface of the western end of the lake was shining and sparkling like silver as the sun rays fell on the scales of the thousands of floating dead fishes.

Several big and small fishes gasping for breath had also come on to the shores becoming easy prey for the fishermen and inquisitive crowd that had gathered as the news spread.

By forenoon, the fishermen and local youth had Sack full of fishes to carry home. Some fishes had also swam into the drains that released water into the lake.

Initially, there were rumours that the fishes were dying due to contamination of the lake water with chemicals from the plant and the town that may have flown into the drains connected with the lake.

However, Jusco, a Tata Steel subsidiary company that manages the parks, lakes and township, dispelled it as mere rumours and attributed the extreme weather conditions as the main cause for the fishes death.

“ The extreme heat has reduced oxygen levels in the water bodies of Jamshedpur. This is causing death to the smaller fishes, Jusco spokesperson, Rajesh Rajan said.

Temperature Steel city Jamshedpur is hovering between 41 and 43 degree Celsius.

Dead fishes floating in Jayanti Sarovar of Jubilee park in Jamshedpur (HT Photo)

Soaring temperature across the state has also impacted animals in sanctuaries and zoos.

Jharkhand State Wildlife Board (JSWB) member DS Srivastava said that the situation would turn worse across the sanctuaries if the current temperature prevails for next 10 days. The tiger reserve in Daltonganj, which is reeling under 42 degree Celsius, has started facing water crisis, he said.

Daltonganj is considered a water-starved district. The reserve, spread over 1129.93 square km, has 300 small and big water-holes. “80% water sources go dry by May end,” Srivastava said.

Ranchi’s Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as Birsa Zoo, is serving glucose, electral-mixed water and amino acids to protect the animals from scorching heat.

The Zoo authority has also installed coolers and sprinklers in the enclosures and cages of animals. Herbivores are being served summer fruits like cucumber and water melon to maintain their water level in body.

Mercury, however, may dip by one or two degrees Celsius in parts of Jharkhand in next 48 hours. “Few parts of the state may experience strong wind with hailstorm, which may bring down the mercury by one or two degree Celsius,” said RS Sharma, forecasting officer of Ranchi meteorological centre.