Sextuplets die soon after birth in Jharkhand
A top official of the nursing home said the woman’s condition is serious.ranchi Updated: Jan 12, 2018 12:29 IST
Press Trust of India, Medininagar (Jharkhand)
A 32-year-old woman has lost her sextuplets, minutes after giving birth to them, at a private nursing home in Medininagar town of Palamu district.
A resident of Kharsota village in Garhwa district, Sarita Devi, who was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, was rushed to a local nursing home on Thursday after she developed a labour pain.
A source in the nursing home said Sarita Devi had delivered three boys and three girls.
None of the six premature babies survived, he added.
A top official of the nursing home said the woman’s condition is serious and the doctors are making all efforts for her recovery.