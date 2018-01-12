 Sextuplets die soon after birth in Jharkhand | ranchi | Hindustan Times
Sextuplets die soon after birth in Jharkhand

A top official of the nursing home said the woman’s condition is serious.

ranchi Updated: Jan 12, 2018 12:29 IST
Sarita Devi had reportedly delivered three boys and three girls.
Sarita Devi had reportedly delivered three boys and three girls.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 32-year-old woman has lost her sextuplets, minutes after giving birth to them, at a private nursing home in Medininagar town of Palamu district.

A resident of Kharsota village in Garhwa district, Sarita Devi, who was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, was rushed to a local nursing home on Thursday after she developed a labour pain.

A source in the nursing home said Sarita Devi had delivered three boys and three girls.

None of the six premature babies survived, he added.

A top official of the nursing home said the woman’s condition is serious and the doctors are making all efforts for her recovery.

