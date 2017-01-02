Sharp decline in suicides in Jharkhand

The number of suicides recorded in Jharkhand came down by 35.8% in 2015, highest in the country, according to a report by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

Jharkhand registered 835 suicides in 2015 compared to 1,300 in 2014, according to the report on Accidental Death and Suicides in India 2015, which was released on December 30 last year.

Bihar with 28.2% and Manipur 26% followed Jharkhand in the highest drop in suicides.

The state’s rate of suicide – number of suicides per 1 lakh population – is 2.5, which is among the lowest in the country.

Professional and career problems were the major causes of the suicides in the state, claiming 151 lives. At least 85 people killed themselves due to unemployment and 93 students took the extreme step due to failure in exams.

Personal relations was also a major cause for suicides with 63 persons killing themselves due to marital problems, 22 due to non-settlement of their marriages, 41 due to extra marital affairs and 45 because of love affairs.

Farmers in Jharkhand happy; No suicides

Remarkably, Jharkhand was among ten states that recorded zero suicides among farmers, a phenomenon that has plagued several parts of the country over the years.

Siddhartha Sinha, consultant neuro-psychiatrist, RINPAS, said fear of failure coupled with drug abuse was causing mental disorders among youths whereas the middle-aged were affected by marital problems and love affairs.

“These people including teenage groups develop the mental traits and they commit suicide in a fit of rage,” he said.

“In comparison, farmers of Jharkhand are mentally fitter. They have a healthy lifestyle in villages. They have very little land on which they do self-sustainable farming but they are more happy compared to the professionals”, he said.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland, West Bengal, Uttrakhand and Goa were the other states to register zero suicides among farmers, the NCRB report said.

Among cities, the decline of suicides was 43.9% in Dhanbad, with 46 persons ending their lives in 2015 compared to 82 in the previous year. Jamshedpur had the highest number of suicides in the state due to love affairs with a figure of 18, the report stated.