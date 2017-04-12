Residents of Tuiladungri area, mostly belonging to Sikh community, on Tuesday took to streets and marched to senior superintendent of police (SSP) office demanding arrest of chief minister, Raghubar Das’ younger brother, Moolchand Sahu, for allegedly taking law in his hands.

Moolchand Sahu is a BJP leader.

People were furious after Sahu allegedly dragged a member of Sikh community Amrit Pal Singh, 25, from Golmuri police station lock up and severely thrashed him in the premises in presence of top police officials.

Earlier on Monday, Sahu’s married daughter had lodged an FIR against Amrit Pal Singh levelling charges of eve teasing against him. Responding to the complaint, the police had picked up Amrit and detained him in the lock up.

Soon after, the complainant’s husband Madan Sahu and their supporters reached the police station and allegedly pulled out Amrit from the lock up and thrashed him in presence of police personnel. Later, Amrit was sent to judicial custody.

Reacting to the incident, Amrit’s relatives and members of his community allegedly attacked Sahu’s house and resorted to vandalism. Police later arrested some locals for vandalising Sahu’s house.

On Tuesday, over hundreds of youths of Sikh community, including women, marched to SSP Anoop T Mathew’s office demanding arrest of CM’s brother and his son-in-law.

President, Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Indrajeet Singh, said, “We have demanded action against CM’s brother and his supporters, as they had attacked the family members of Amrit Singh and also beat him up in police lock up. The minority community will be forced to take out violent protest here if action is not taken.”

The SSP said, “Inquiry has been set up to find out the truth. Action will be taken in the case.”

Police sources said that no counter FIR was lodged from Amrit’s side.

Amrit’s relative Shukhbir Singh alleged, “Sahu’s family were misusing the political power to bully innocent people. All allegations against Amrit were baseless and false.”

Sahu, however, refused to comment on the issue.