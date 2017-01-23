Suspected CPI Maoists kill contractor ISIS style

Suspected CPI (Maoists) cadres on Sunday night killed a Jharkhand based contractor ISIS style by first slitting his throat and then pumping three bullets into his body apparently with a motive to spread terror. The incident sparked widespread protests with locals and relatives staging road blockade with the body demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

The deceased, identified as Thakur Das alias Jaliye, 28, was a resident of Korambe village in Ramgarh district’s Gola block. He had gone missing on Sunday afternoon. Family members and locals found his blood lying in a pool of blood in neighhbouring Murpa Bazar. Several red ink pamphlets undersigned by CPI (Maoists) were found scattered near the body.

The pamphlets exhorted special police officers (SPOs) and police agents to surrender before the “party” (read Maoists) or get ready to face similar punishment. It also warned those collecting levy in the name of CPI (Maoists) from business, contractors and miners with dire consequences.

“Prime facie it seems to be handiwork of Maoists, “ sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Nidhi Dwivedi said, adding, the victim seems to have been targeted for failing to fulfil their demands.

He said the contractor was a popular and successful contractor, who mostly worked in road projects. He said Maoists often target contractors engaged in carrying out government’s development project for levy.

As per a secret agency report, Maoists collect around Rs. 200 crores of levy from Jarkhand every year. The figures were five times higher a decade back when the rebels virtually ran parallel governments in the rural areas of at least 12 out of the 24 districts. Their dwindling strength followed by continuous pressure from forces has brought their earnings don drastically.

The border areas of Ramgarh district is highly Naxal affected. CPI Maoist and its splinter groups are active here.