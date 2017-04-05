After four days of block closure, work at Jamshedpur unit of Tata Motors resumed on Tuesday with production of BS IV-compliant vehicles.

After the Supreme Court’s March 29 directive banning sale and registration of BS III vehicles from April 1, the company had opted for block closure of its Jamshedpur plant, which produces only heavy commercial vehicles, on March 31 and April 3.

In between block closure, the company had two off days on Saturday and Sunday and hence the shut down went on for four consecutive days.

The company, through a notice issued on March 30, had also laid off around 6000 temporary staffs till further orders.

It was alleged that the company’s decision to fire its temporary staff was a fallout of the SC directive.

However, company’s official spokesperson denied any link between the apex court’s order and the company’s recent decisions.