Trinamool holds rally against Dalma eco-zone, land law changes

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday threatened to bring Singur-Nandigram-style movement in Jharkhand to protest amendments in two British-era land laws and Centre’s demonetisation move.

West Bengal agriculture minister Purnendu Basu issued the threat on Saturday at a rally in Dhusra Football Ground in the town organised to protest Dalma eco-sensitive zone around Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

Besides Basu, Bengal’s paschimanchal unnayan affairs minister Shantiram Mahato and three Trinamool MLAs Srikant Mahato, Shaktipado Mahato and Rajiv Soren addressed the rally.

The rally took place a day after Trinamool chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced in Kolkata that party leaders would go to some BJP-ruled states, starting with Jharkhand, to protest recall of two high-value banknotes.

Jharkhand’s BJP-led government in November last year amended the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act to allow use of agricultural land of tribal people for non-agricultural purposes. Tribals say the new law will dilute their right to land.

Basu said Trinamool would hold protest against demonstration in 10 states from January 10 and 12 and demand immediate releases of party MPs Sudeep Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal held by the CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

“Our leaders have already fanned out in different states. The BJP government at the Centre is using the CBI has a tool,” Basu said while addressing the rally held under the banner of Dalma Area Gram Sabha Suraksha Manch (DAGSSM).

“Demonetisation has harmed poor and farmers the most. The country’s 80% people don’t have access to banks. They (BJP leaders) are talking about cashless economy,” said Basu.

“We have come here to support the movement against Dalma eco-sensitive zone. There’s panic and uncertainty among the villagers facing joblessness and livelihood crisis since notification of Dalma eco-sensitive zone four years back.

“The government has enforced eco-sensitive zone banning all commercial activities inside it but has not made any alternate arrangement for villagers to survive. We will submit a detailed report on this to our party chief,” said Basu.

DAGSSM president Pradeep Besra said The state government was snatching people’s rights in the name of eco-zone, domicile policy, changes in land laws. “Now that the Trinamool has given us support at the national-level, we are confident that our movement will be as successful as Singur,” said Besra.

Another DAGSSM leader Naresh Murmu said, “We have seen how respectful place the Mamata government has given to tribals in Bengal. Our chief minister Raghubar Das wants to drive us out of our home through changes in land laws. So, we need to bring Trinamool here. Lets make next rally on January 8 a success.”