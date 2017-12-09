A low-profile launch for Ajith’s Viswasam, makers confirm shoot from Jan ’18

Thala Ajith and director Siva have joined hands for the fourth time in upcoming Tamil film Viswasam, which had a soft launch with a small pooja ceremony on Thursday in Chennai, according to reliable source from the film’s unit. The launch was not attended by Ajith; however, the rest of the crew including Siva and members from the production side were present.

“It was a soft launch to kick-off the proceedings. The pre-production work has already begun and the regular shooting will commence from January 2018. The makers have locked Diwali 2018 for release and there won’t be further delay or postponement,” a source told Hindustan Times and confirmed that the project won’t feature Ajith sporting salt-and-pepper look.

Apparently, he has already dyed his hair black. “Although this’ll be another rural entertainer like Veeram; both Ajith sir and Siva sir felt mutually decided to let go of salt-and-pepper look and sport something different,” the source added.

Apparently, it was Ajith who insisted on a rural script as he wants it to pander to the masses which he couldn’t via Vivegam which despite solid opening failed to click at the box-office.

Anushka Shetty is one of the strong contenders for the leading lady’s role. It has to be noted that Siva had already worked with Anushka in Telugu film Souryam and they both share a very good rapport. Yuvan Shankar Raja, last seen working with Ajith in Aarrambam, has been confirmed as the film’s composer. Unlike Vivegam, this project will be shot on a moderate budget. The film is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

