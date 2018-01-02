A year of positivity and confidence: Shreyas

Actor Shreyas Talpade is full of praise and gratitude to his fans and audiences. The Golmaal Again actor admits that 2017 has finally brought in a lot of positivity after four years of lull. “It has been a year of positivity and confidence. I regained the confidence in myself after people accepted my storytelling. It was a huge relief to me when Poster Boys faired decently at the box office and also went on to receive some great responses when aired on television. There are many factors why a film doesn’t do well at the box office, however, on television when you get positive feedback, you know something is right as it is mass media,” says Shreyas, who credits the success of Golmaal Again and the television premiere of Sunny Deol-starrer Poster Boys for taking his career to the next level.

Currently, Shreyas is shooting for an untitled Marathi film and another Hindi film. He is also producing a Marathi film. “I have a story ready for my next directorial venture, and if the dates of the actors are sorted, I am looking forward to directing it by the end of next year,” adds Shreyas, who is currently reading scripts that are “contemporary and fast-paced”.

Shreyas is also a pet parent to two nine-year-old labradors, Don and Knight. Ask him if he plans to add to the family in the New Year, and he says, “Honestly, they are quite a handful and with me being out most of the time, Dipti has to look after them all by herself. Having said that, as they grow old, they become more dependent and emotionally insecure. I would not want them to go through any emotional stress by bringing in a new member.”