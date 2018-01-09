Abhay Mahajan’s balancing act

Actor Abhay Mahajan is overwhelmed with the response his film, Gachchi, has received over the past few weeks. The Pune-based actor admits that the feedback and appreciation he has received is way more than what he expected. The Nachiket Samant directorial, which also stars Priya Bapat, has fared well at the box office, and Abhay’s social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

Abhay, who is also known as Mandal because of his popular web series TVF Pitchers, says, “It has definitely been more than what I expected, especially with critics mentioning my performances in their reviews. It’s motivating when you get praised for your first lead role in a film.”

Abhay will be next seen in Marathi films Aranya and first-time director Alok Rajwade’s untitled film. “These are exciting and interesting scripts that I have already shot for. There are two other films which have been lined up for this year. So, this is going to be an interesting year.”

The actor, who plays a diabetic in his latest release, will be in Pune on January 16 to conduct a workshop on body movement and awareness. Apparently, Abhay learnt body movement for a year at the Attakkalari Institute of Movement Arts (Bengaluru). “When I was studying, the primary focus was to help in acting. It did make me a much better actor and when I came back to work, other actors expressed their desire to learn it too. This will be my fifth workshop. However, it is not limited to actors now, I have therapists, painters and artists attending it too. Acting is a profession and these workshops are more of a passion.”