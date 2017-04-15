Actor filmmaker Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss in Tamil?

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that a private TV channel has approached ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan to host the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

“The TV channel is ready to pay a huge sum to Kamal Haasan. They have already initiated the talks,” said a source close to the development. Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series in North India and actors like Arshad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt have hosted the show in the past with Salman Khan having hosted most of the seasons.

“Kamal is the best choice to host Bigg Boss in Tamil. His knowledge across several topics and uncanny humour will definitely attract the viewers,” the source added.

Apparently, Kamal Haasan is also likely to give his nod because the actor couldn’t resume the shoot of his comic caper Sabaash Naidu as doctors have advised him to not strain the fractured leg for a few more months.

Kamal is also holding talks with his Vishwaroopam 2 producer Aascar Ravichandran to buy the entire theatrical rights of the film. Aascar Ravichandran had put the film on hold due to unexpected financial losses and he is currently not in a position to resume the shoot.

