Actor Posani rejects Nandi Awards after Andhra minister’s disparaging ‘NRA’ comment

The recently-held Nandi Awards, the Andhra Pradesh state awards, which were announced after three years, has been hit by controversy since day one. The awards have been criticised by many for the jury’s decisions and accused of nepotism. In the wake of such reports, the Information Technology minister of the state Nara Lokesh took a dig at Tollywood film fraternity, calling them “Non-Resident Andhras”.

Commenting on the ruckus, he had said that only non-resident Telugus were criticising the government. “Those who are sitting in Hyderabad are criticising the state government. Some leaders, who come by flight in morning hold a protest and go back to their places by evening. They have no stakes in state,” reported Times of India.

Now, reacting sharply to the comment, actor Posani Krishna Murali said on Tuesday that he would reject Nandi Awards.

Posani, who won the best supporting actor category for his film with Jr NTR, Temper, lashed out at the state government, particularly Lokesh.

“How can someone be branded as non-resident Andhra for criticising the manner in which selection for Nandi awards is made? TDP president and AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu too had criticised the previous governments. But he was never called a non-resident. How are non-residents selected as jury members?” he was quoted by The News Minute as saying.

“Don’t Andhra people have properties and interests in Telangana? KCR never criticised the Andhra people, he always found fault with Andhra leaders. If the Telangana people had a similar mindset like Lokesh, it would be difficult to survive in that state,” Posani was quoted by Times of India as saying.

“Many people feel that there is a lot of injustice in the selection process. I request CM Chandrababu Naidu cancel all the awards and redo the process through IVRC method. Even if I don’t get any award, I don’t mind. If he doesn’t cancel these awards, I won’t touch the Nandi Award again in my entire life. If the government corrects its mistakes, I would be happy about it,” The News Minute report added.

Criticism against the selection process came from all quarters. While Telugu director Gunasekhar, director of Rudhramadevi, wrote an open letter addressed to the chief minister, Race Gurram producer Nallamalupu Bujji too cried foul, alleging there way nepotism in the selection process. “That’s how much lobbying they did. We didn’t. All the awards I’ve won so far are genuine,” he was quoted by The News Minute as saying.

Ram Gopal Varma too jumped in commenting: “That’s how much lobbying they did. We didn’t. All the awards I’ve won so far are genuine.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more