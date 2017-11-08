Actor Rajasekhar thrilled with response to PSV Garuda Vega

Veteran star Rajasekhar has made a solid comeback with Telugu film PSV Garuda Vega, which has not only impressed the critics and audiences alike but has also set the cash registers on fire. Speaking at the success meet, he said, “The film has become a very big hit in my career. My wife, Jeevitha, worked very hard on the movie. She had been sad that I hadn’t had a hit for long. She was resolved to make a hit possible come what may. Director Praveen Sattaru’s efforts have been indescribable. The result that I am seeing today is the fruit of the efforts of these two. The circumstances were unfavourable for us before the film’s release. Murali (Jeevitha’s brother), our Line Producer, passed away two days before the film’s release. There were heavy rains in Chennai. Although I saw these as bad omens, in my mind, I was confident about the output. The audience has finally given their verdict. It’s because of them that we are celebrating this success.”

While the film has done decent business so far domestically, in the US it is inching close to the half a million mark. Bought for Rs 36 lakh, the film has already entered the profit zone and the distributors are buoyed by the success. Commenting on the film’s success, director Sattaru said, “Initially, there were negative comments about the film. Our film’s success has come as the answer. The success once again proves that fresh concept will always be embraced. What matters is the story, not how much you spend on a film. I got to work with a technically superb team. The appreciation I am getting belongs to my team.”

Rajasekhar plays an NIA (National Investigation Agency) officer in the film, which is being lauded for its taut screenplay and gripping narrative. Being billed as one of the best action-based tech thrillers in Telugu industry, the film is all set to be soon remade in Tamil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more