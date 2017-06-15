 Actor Rajsekhar’s daughter Shivani to make her Tamil debut | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Actor Rajsekhar’s daughter Shivani to make her Tamil debut

Shivani, daughter of veteran actors Rajsekhar and Jeevitha, will make her Tamil debut but nothing much is known about the film.

regional movies Updated: Jun 15, 2017 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Rajsekhar’s daughter Shivani
Shivani seen here with her famous mom, actor Jeevitha. (Instagram)

Shivani, daughter of well-known Tamil actors Rajsekhar and Jeevitha, is all set to make her Tamil film debut. She is the elder daughter of the actor duo.

Rajsekhar and Jeevitha have worked in several Tamil and Telugu films. Probably this is the reason Shivani has been honing her skills ever since she was a kid. The details of her launch film aren’t known yet.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said, “Details of the project will be announced soon. But I’ve prepared for this my whole life. I’ve learned Bharathanatiyam and Kuchipudi, as well as music instruments such as keyboard, guitar and veena.”

Rajsekhar has worked in a number of hit films such as Talambralu, Shrutilayalu, Aahuti, Ankusham, Allari Priyudu, Magaadu and Anna, while Jeevitha is known for her films like Ankusham, Aahuthi, Station Master etc.

Shivani, who also has a younger sister Shivatmika, is well versed in singing and kick-boxing.

