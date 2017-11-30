Adah Sharma on working with Prabhudheva: The excitement is way more than nervousness

Ever since the news broke last month that Adah Sharma would be making her Tamil film debut opposite Prabhudheva in Charlie Chaplin 2, Adah has been on cloud nine. “I’m the heroine opposite him. The feeling hasn’t yet sunk in and I don’t think it’ll sink in till the film is completed,” she says.

This, however, is not the 30-year-old’s first stint in Tamil cinema. She has featured in a song with STR in Idhu Namma Aalu (2016) and has done a commercial with Dhanush. In this film, Adah will not only share screen space with the superstar, but will also groove with one of the finest dancers of India. So, is she nervous? “I think my excitement and happiness is way more than my nervousness. All these hours of dance practice should help me out,” says Adah, who will be seen in four dance numbers with Prabhudheva.

She adds, “I haven’t got to really dance in many of my south films yet. I’ve mostly chosen films that have given me scope to perform. It’s tough to get both [dancing and acting] in a film. In this film, I have a mix of both. So, a little nervousness is creeping in.”

Deva re deva !! Dancing with Prabhu Deva ! #charliechaplin2 His expressions ❤️❤️❤️Can't wait to start shooting more songs and scenes in Chennai soooon. Thank u universe and all of you who always want the best for me 🤸🤸🤸🤸🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

With Hindi films such as Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Commando 2 and a couple of Telugu films in her kitty, it took Adah quite some time to make her Tamil film debut. Asked if it’s the right time to venture out, considering that more regional films are releasing in Bollywood, she says, “My Telugu debut, Heart Attack, was a big hit and I experienced stardom overnight. The fan following in south is crazy and humbling. [Also] I don’t know how to plan things. So, I just do what I feel I will enjoy doing. I started with horror, then did emotional dramas, romance, and with Commando 2, I did comedy. So, I like doing new things. I’m happy to be offered a heroine’s role in the film.”

