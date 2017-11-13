Adirindhi mints Rs 6 crore in opening weekend. Can it become Vijay’s highest Telugu grosser?

Adirindhi, the Telugu dubbed version of Vijay’s Mersal, which finally released in Andhra and Telangana after three weeks of long wait, has grossed around Rs 6 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade sources. While the official numbers are yet to come in, it’s believed to be the biggest opening in Vijay’s career in Telugu. “Despite mixed feedback to the content, the film has taken a huge opening at the box-office. It’s undoubtedly the biggest opener for Vijay in Telugu. With Adirindhi, his market base in Telugu is sure to grow bigger,” a source from the trade said.

In Telugu, Vijay’s biggest grosser till date is Snehitudu, the dubbed version of Shankar’s Nanban. The film has rumoured to have grossed over Rs 10 crore during its lifetime run. Adirindhi may have done bigger business had it had a simultaneous release along with its Tamil version, but given its strong opening it still has a chance to make a killing at the box-office.

Directed by Atlee, the film features Vijay in a triple role. He plays a magician, a doctor and a village head while Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen essay the leading ladies. Mersal has emerged as a blockbuster and has become the biggest grosser in Vijay’s career with over earnings of Rs 230 crore worldwide and counting. Produced by Sri Thenandal Studios, the film has music by AR Rahman. It is believed that with the earnings of the Telugu version, the film might enter the Rs 250 crore club.

