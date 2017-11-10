Adirindhi registers biggest opening for Vijay in Telugu

Adirindhi, the Telugu dubbed version of Vijay’s Mersal, which finally released in Andhra and Telangana after three weeks of long wait, has opened to impressive numbers, according to trade sources. While the official numbers are yet to come in, we have been confirmed that the film has registered the biggest opening in Vijay’s career in Telugu. “Despite mixed feedback to the content, the film has taken a huge opening at the box-office. It’s undoubtedly the biggest opener for Vijay in Telugu. With Adirindhi, his market base in Telugu is sure to grow bigger,” a source from the trade said.

In Telugu, Vijay’s biggest grosser till date is Snehitudu, the dubbed version of Shankar’s Nanban. The film is rumoured to have grossed over Rs 10 crore during its lifetime run. While Adirindhi may have done bigger business had it had a simultaneous release along with its Tamil version, it still has to be seen how much moolah it can rake in during its theatrical run.

Directed by Atlee, the film features Vijay in a triple role. He plays a magician, a doctor and a village head while Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen essay the leading ladies. Mersal has emerged as a blockbuster and has become the biggest grosser in Vijay’s career with over earnings of Rs 230 crore worldwide and counting. Produced by Sri Thenandal Studios, the film has music by AR Rahman.

