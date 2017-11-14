After adverse audience reaction, Nenjil Thunivirunthal changed a week after release

Nenjil Thunivirunthal starring Sundeep Kishan, Vikranth, Harish Uthaman and Mehreen Pirzada released in theatres on November 10. After receiving feedback from the audience, the director of the film, Suseenthiran, has said in a statement that modifications have been made to the film, and the edited version will begin screening from Tuesday, November 14.

In a statement released to the press, the director said, “Yes, it’s true that we have trimmed 20 minutes from the original version, which includes episodes involving heroine. Since it is felt by many that the momentum of the screenplay is slightly these portions, we have tried trimming it. Apart from this, the intermission and climax of this film has been changed as well (sic).”

Nenjil Thunivirunthal’s female lead is Mehreen Pirzada, who debuts in Tamil with this film. The film also released in Telugu as C/o Surya, but the makers have not made it clear if the modification will be done in that version as well.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan’s SOLO underwent the same treatment in Malayalam. The producer of the film had edited the ending of the anthology and released it in Kerala post the criticism from the audience. Director of the film, Bejoy Nambiar clearly stated that he was against this move and also noted that he is grateful for the SOLO Tamil version producer, who released the original version.

Nenjil Thunivirunthal is centred around Surya (Sudeep), his family and friends. Harish Uthaman plays the antagonist in the film and many critics have drawn a comparison to director’s previous outing, Naan Mahaan Alla.

Follow @htshowbiz for more