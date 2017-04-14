After Baahubali 2, Tamannaah Bhatia to play deaf, mute in new film

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming magnum-opus Baahubali 2, revealed that her next is with Vashu Bhagnani where she plays a deaf and dumb’s character.

“Baahubali helped me to realise that people want me to do different characters like now I have shot for a film in which I play a deaf and mute girl, gone completely sans make-up. It is a Hindi film produced by Vashu Bhagnani sir,” Tamannaah said during an interview on Thursday.

“I am also collaborating with Prabhu (Prabhudeva) sir again, but in a completely different framework. So, it would be very interesting for audience, who have seen us before, to watch us in completely different characters and framework,” added Tamannaah who was last seen with Prabhudeva and Sonu Sood in Tutak Tutak Tutiya.

Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty during press conference. (IANS)

Talking about the success of Baahubali, Tamannaah proudly said: “We have always looked upon Hollywood superheroes like Super-Man and Spider-man but Baahubali is our own Indian Superhero and the connection people have made with this franchise is unprecedented.”

Asked about the re-release of the first part into theatres, she said: “It’s an honour for any actor to say that their movie is re-released after two years. I am happy that people are supporting the format of having the movie in two parts and that’s what makes it interesting. This will encourage other movie makers to make films in parts.”

While all other characters remain the same, Anushka Shetty will be seen in a new avatar in this movie. Asked about her experience of working with Anushka, Tamannaah said: “I have known her since the beginning of my career. She is the one who helped me in the beginning of my career. I wanted a costume designer and she helped me with it. She has actually enjoyed the five most peak years of her career in this film, which is a lot for a mainstream actress like her.”

Tamannaah Bhatia walk the ramp during the fashion show, The Conclusion, a collection inspired by the film Baahubali 2. (IANS)

What was the most interesting part in shooting the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema? Tamannaah said: “I did a full-fledged action in a movie for the first time in my career. I had a lot of fear of height but Baahubali has helped me overcome it.”

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion that will finally answer the most awaited answer as to Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali will hit the screens on April 28.

The film is directed by S.S. Rajmouli with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

