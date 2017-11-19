After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli (almost) announces next but it has no Prabhas in it

SS Rajamouli is riding high on the success of Baahubali 2 but the director appears to have become a bit of a tease. As India waits for the talented director to announce his next, Rajamouli is happy dropping hints. He shared a photo on Saturday night which has left hearts racing. The photo has him with Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja – with whom he has delivered hits in the past – posing on a couch with a wink emoji to go with it.

Is this just the three of them having fun? Is it the announcement of his next? Or is it Rajamouli just messing with us? Didn’t we tell you he has become a tease? Also, there is no Prabhas in the picture and while we knew it was going to happen, we are still a bit heartbroken. The actor is busy with his next, Saaho, at present.

Speaking to Variety earlier, Rajamouli had said he will direct social drama for producer DVV Danayya. “I don’t know which language it is going to be in and who is going to be in the cast, yet,” Rajamouli told Variety. “I have committed to Danayya and that will be my next.”

He had also said he will work with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in a yet-to-be-titled project for producer KL Narayana. The film is likely to roll in 2019.

Talking of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, they have both worked with Rajamouli in the past. While Ram Charan and Rajamouli came together in Magadheera, Jr NTR and the director collaborated in Student No 1. Rajamouli has been on a long break after Baahubali: The Conclusion’s massive success earlier this year.

